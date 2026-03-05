Qatar’s emir orders heightened military readiness to protect country’s airspace amid regional escalation

Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday ordered an increase in military readiness to protect the country's airspace amid escalating regional tensions.

The order came during an inspection visit by the emir to the Air Operations Center, where he reviewed the level of readiness of military units, according to a statement by the Emiri Diwan.

During the visit, Tamim was briefed on the progress of operations and "the measures taken to enhance the security of vital facilities and protect the country's airspace and territorial waters as part of efforts to safeguard national security," the statement said.

He stressed the importance of continuing to raise readiness levels and coordination "to ensure the protection and security of the state."

Regional tensions have escalated when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing nearly 900 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.















