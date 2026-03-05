Qatar says air defenses intercept 13 missiles, 4 drones launched from Iran

Smoke from intercepted missiles pictured in the sky over Doha, Qatar, 05 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Qatar said on Thursday that its armed forces intercepted most missiles and drones launched from Iran in an attack targeting the country, with no casualties reported, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that Qatar was attacked at around 11.51 am local time by 14 ballistic missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

The statement said 13 ballistic missiles were successfully intercepted by Qatar's armed forces, while the remaining one fell in the country's territorial waters.

It added that all four drones were also intercepted, noting that the incident caused no human casualties.

The ministry stressed that the "Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territory and to respond firmly to any external threat."

Authorities also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, follow official instructions issued by security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely only on information released through official channels.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.