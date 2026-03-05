New explosions heard in Tehran amid US-Israeli offensive on Iran

People run for safety as smoke rises after an airstrike in central Tehran, Iran, 05 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

New explosions were heard in areas east of the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday, state media reported.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said the blasts were the result of continuing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, without giving details about casualties or damage.

Israel and the US have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.