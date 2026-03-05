Israeli drone strike targets car in Lebanese capital

A truck carries a burnedout car that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut (REUTERS Photo)

An Israeli drone struck a car in Lebanon's capital late Wednesday, which the Israeli army claimed targeted a member of the Hezbollah group.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the drone targeted a vehicle on the highway to Beirut International Airport.

Ambulances rushed to the scene following the strike amid preliminary reports of injuries, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Israeli army said it targeted a Hezbollah member, without providing further details.

The situation escalated in Lebanon on Monday after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the killing Saturday of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes in response, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others. The military also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.

The US and Israel have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing more than 900 people, including Khamenei and top military officials.

