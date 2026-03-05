Five killed in Israeli strikes in northern, southern Lebanon

Five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in northern and southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to Lebanese authorities and media reports.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said two people were killed and a woman wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a residential apartment in the Beddawi refugee camp in Tripoli in northern Lebanon, the country's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency later said the strike killed Wassim al-Ali, a member of Hamas, and his wife. One of their daughters was injured and taken to a hospital.

Earlier, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV reported casualties after Israel targeted the apartment inside the camp.

In a separate incident, three people were killed when an Israeli drone struck a car on the Tyre-Naqoura road near the town of Qleileh in southern Lebanon, the NNA said.

Israeli aircraft also struck a house in the town of Shaabiyeh in the Tyre district, while warplanes carried out heavy airstrikes on the town of Qabrikha in the Marjayoun district of Nabatieh governorate, according to the agency. The outcome of those strikes was not immediately known.

The attacks came as Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas across Lebanon early Thursday, including the Ghobeiry district and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah said it targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during continuing US-Israeli strikes on Iran since Saturday.

The Israeli military responded with a series of airstrikes, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others, and also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.

The US and Israel have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing nearly 900 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries that are home to US assets.

Following that, the Israeli army said it had launched an "offensive battle" against Hezbollah and carried out a series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern Lebanon.

While Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, Lebanon's state news agency says Israeli strikes have hit civilian facilities.