Fire breaks out at Bahrain’s Bapco refinery after Iranian missile attack

A fire broke out at a unit of the Bapco Energies refinery following an Iranian missile attack, Bahrain's National Communication Center said Thursday evening.

In a statement, the center said the fire was successfully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The center said the refinery continues to operate normally, with a comprehensive assessment of the damage currently underway.

Bahraini television earlier said that a facility in the Maameer area, south of Manama, was targeted, after air raid sirens sounded in the country.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.



























