Drones hit fuel tank at Oman’s Duqm port amid US-Iran war

Oman said Tuesday that drones targeted the Duqm Commercial Port on the country's eastern coast, damaging a fuel tank, state media reported.

The state news agency ONA, citing a security source, said fuel storage tanks at the port were targeted by several drones, one of which struck a tank.

Authorities contained the damage and reported no casualties, the source added.

Oman condemned the strike, saying it is taking all necessary measures to address the incident, without identifying who carried it out.

