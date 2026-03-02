Qatar says it shot down 2 SU-24 aircraft coming from Iran

Qatar on Monday said that its air defenses shot down two SU-24 aircraft and intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones launched toward the Gulf state.

"The Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully shot down two (SU-24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran," a Qatari Defense Ministry statement said.

The ministry said air defense systems also intercepted seven ballistic missiles, while Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces intercepted five drones that targeted several areas across the country.

"The threat was addressed immediately upon detection in accordance with the operational plan," the statement said, stressing that all missiles were shot down before reaching their targets.

The ministry emphasized that Qatar's armed forces possess "full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state's sovereignty and lands, and to respond firmly to any external threat."

It also called on citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm, follow official instructions issued by security authorities, avoid rumors and rely only on information released through official channels.

The development came as the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US assets.