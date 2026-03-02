Turkish president, German chancellor discuss US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday discussed in a phone call the attacks on Iran and subsequent clashes.

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized that the conflicts in our region are negatively affecting regional and global security, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The president also said it is important to increase peace-focused engagements in the region and encourage the parties to return to the dialogue table in order to ensure lasting calm.

The US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and regional locations hosting US military assets, heightening tensions across the Middle East.