Khamenei’s wife dies of wounds from US-Israeli attack on Iran

The wife of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died Monday of wounds sustained in a US-Israeli attack, Iranian media reported.

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, 79, had been in a coma since strikes carried out by the US and Israel on Saturday killed Khamenei, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Khamenei, his daughter, grandson, son-in-law, and one of his daughters-in-law in the US-Israeli offensive.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US allies in the region. Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek to produce nuclear weapons.


















