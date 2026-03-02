Iranian president decries US-Israeli attacks on schools, hospitals in Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday decried US and Israeli attacks targeting hospitals and schools in Iran as a "blatant violation" of humanitarian principles, vowing his country "will not remain silent or yield to these crimes."

"Attacks on hospitals strike at life itself. Attacks on schools target a nation's future. Targeting patients and children blatantly violates humanitarian principles," Pezeshkian said on US social media company X.

"The world must condemn it. I stand with my grieving nation. Iran will not remain silent or yield to these crimes.

At least 165 people were killed when Israeli and US warplanes struck a school in Minab city in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Saturday, according to Iranian authorities.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing more than 550 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets, and several Gulf countries.