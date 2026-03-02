UAE, Qatar privately urge allies to pressure Trump to limit Iran strikes: Report

Debris lies scattered in the aftermath of an Israeli and the U.S. strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are privately lobbying their allies to convince US President Donald Trump to limit the duration of military operations against Iran, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Both nations are working to build a broad coalition aimed at securing a swift diplomatic end to the conflict, driven primarily by fears of regional escalation and a long-term energy price shock, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Qatari assessment warned that natural gas markets could see a significant reaction if shipping lanes in the region remain disrupted past the middle of this week.

The efforts come as Trump said Monday the campaign is expected to last four to five weeks, though he said it could be extended if necessary. He also claimed operations were moving "ahead of schedule," without providing specific details.

Meanwhile, both countries are rushing to upgrade their air defense capabilities, according to the outlet. The UAE has asked allies for assistance with medium-range air defenses, while Qatar is specifically seeking help countering drone attacks. Qatar is also facing a critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, with internal analysis suggesting its stockpile would last only four more days at the current rate of use, Bloomberg reported.

Qatar said earlier Monday that its air defenses had intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones, and shot down two SU-24 aircraft launched toward the Gulf state.

Iran has been striking Gulf countries hosting US military assets in retaliation for the joint US-Israeli campaign launched Saturday that killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

UAE and Qatari officials have not publicly commented on the Bloomberg report.