US, ISRAEL ON SUNDAY TARGETED NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY TWICE: IRANS NUCLEAR CHIEF

The US and Israel over the weekend carried out two attacks on Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz, said the chief of the country's nuclear agency on Monday.

"The criminal regimes of the United States and Israel, pursuing their aggression, again targeted the Natanz nuclear site on Sunday afternoon in two brutal attacks," Mohammad Eslami said in a letter to Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head, reported Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency.

Urging the IAEA to end its inaction in the face of attacks on nuclear facilities as soon as possible, Eslami said that IAEA "must condemn these actions."

The Middle East is currently engulfed in a major military confrontation amid coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed several top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region, striking US military assets and energy facilities in at least eight countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.































