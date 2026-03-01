Iranian armed forces will continue targeting ‘enemy bases,’ Iran’s president vows

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday the country's armed forces will continue operations against "enemy bases," while announcing that an interim Leadership Council has officially begun its duties following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a recorded video statement, Pezeshkian said the Iranian armed forces "are working and will continue working forcefully to destroy enemy bases and will disappoint them as before."

At the beginning of his message, the Iranian president offered condolences over Khamenei's death.

He confirmed that an interim Leadership Council has started carrying out its responsibilities.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.