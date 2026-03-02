Dubai airports announce limited resumption of flight operations

The United Arab Emirates will begin a limited resumption of flight operations from two airports in Dubai as of Monday evening.

In a statement, Dubai's Government Media Office said limited flight operations will be resumed at Dubai and Al Maktoum airports starting Monday evening.

It urged passengers not to travel to the two airports "unless they have received direct communication from their airline confirming their departure time."

Air flights were suspended and airports closed since Saturday when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.