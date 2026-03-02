US Embassy in Lebanon to remain closed Tuesday amid regional escalation

Escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut (REUTERS Photo)

The US Embassy in Beirut said it will remain closed on Tuesday amid regional escalation following a US-Israeli attack on Iran.

In a post on US social media company X, the embassy said it will stay closed on March 3.

The situation escalated in Lebanon on Monday, with Israel launching airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 150 others.

The attacks came after Hezbollah said that it had targeted a military site in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and drones, in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran.

The escalation came as the US and Israel continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.























