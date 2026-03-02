Kuwait reports 1st military death amid US-Iran conflict

Kuwait reported its first military death on Monday amid the Mideast's regional escalation that began with the US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces General Staff said that Sgt. Walid Majid Suleiman, a member of the naval forces, "was martyred while on duty."

It did not give details of the circumstances of his death.

Regional tensions escalated on Saturday when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.