QATAR REPORTS INJURIES RISE TO 16 AMID IRANS RETALIATORY ATTACKS

Smoke is left in the sky after blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, February 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

The number injured in Qatar rose to 16 following retaliatory strikes by Iran in response to US and Israeli attacks, officials announced.

The Interior Ministry said security and civil defense units immediately implemented emergency plans in coordination with relevant agencies.

Initial reports and field notifications said eight new injuries were recorded, bringing the total number injured since the beginning of the attacks Saturday to 16.

A statement noted that limited property damage occurred at various locations.

Measures by the ministry aim to safeguard public safety, ensure uninterrupted provision of services, and enhance preparedness for any emergency.

The statement emphasized that early warning and alarm systems are activated only in cases requiring additional preventive action to protect public security.

Citizens and residents were urged to comply immediately with official instructions, avoid leaving their homes unless necessary, steer clear of suspicious objects and call an emergency line to report them.

Authorities also requested that the public refrain from going to affected areas to facilitate the work of ambulance, civil defense and security teams.

The ministry warned that information should be obtained only from official sources, discouraging the spread of rumors or false news, and advised against sharing images or videos of the incidents, noting that violations could result in legal consequences.

Qatari security units under the Interior Ministry remain on full readiness 24 hours a day, continuing coordinated efforts in response and damage assessment with relevant authorities.





















