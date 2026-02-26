Syria’s foreign minister discusses cooperation, refugee return with EU delegation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met Thursday with an EU diplomatic delegation to discuss boosting cooperation and facilitating the return of refugees to Syria, the country's foreign ministry said.

The delegation was headed by Rosamaria Gili, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service, the ministry said in a statement.

The talks focused on developing relations between the two sides, with the European delegation affirming the "EU's continued support for the Syrian government's efforts."

The European side also indicated that the level of diplomatic representation of its mission in Damascus could be upgraded "soon," and that previous agreements could be reactivated "within the framework of gradual openness and Syria's return to the international community," according to the statement.

The issue of the Syrian refugee return was discussed, with both sides stressing that returns should be "safe, orderly and sustainable." They proposed forming a joint committee to follow up on the file and ensure a dignified return process.

In January 2025, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said he expected the majority of Syrians abroad to return within the next two years.

The meeting reviewed what the Syrian government has achieved over the past year "despite challenges and the legacy of the previous phase," the statement added.

It said progress highlighted to the EU delegation included steps toward unifying Syrian territory, integration processes, activating transitional justice mechanisms and asset recovery.

The two sides also discussed ways to support reconstruction efforts and open the door for European institutions and banks to contribute.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January, 2025.