Syrian security member killed in clashes in Latakia countryside

A member of Syrian Internal Security Forces was killed in clashes with a "terrorist militia" near the city of Jableh in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria, local media reported Tuesday.

Syrian television Al-Ikhbariyah, citing a security source, said the clashes with the "Saraya al-Jawad" group erupted during a security operation.

Three group members, including one commander, were "neutralized" during the clashes, the source said.

Syrian officials classify the "Saraya al-Jawad" group, which is affiliated with the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, as a "terrorist militia."

The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January, 2025.