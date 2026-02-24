China says it’s in ‘communication with US' on Trump’s trip

China said on Tuesday that Beijing is in communication with the US on President Donald Trump's expected visit to the East Asian country.

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing.

Beijing and Washington are "in communication regarding President Trump's visit to China," she said, while refusing to further comment on specifics of the visit.

White House on Friday confirmed that Trump will travel to China for a three-day visit starting on March 31.

Additional details were not immediately available from the US side, but the visit, which would end on April 2, is expected to revolve heavily around trade talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



