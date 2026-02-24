France delivers 80 tons of food aid to Gaza: Foreign minister

France delivered 80 tons of food aid to Gaza on Monday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, noting that the humanitarian situation in the enclave remains difficult despite a ceasefire.

"France delivered 80 tons of food aid to Gaza yesterday, where the humanitarian situation remains difficult despite the ceasefire. 320 tons are still waiting to be delivered," Barrot wrote on the US social media company X.

He stressed that assistance must reach civilians without obstruction.

"The aid must be allowed to reach civilian populations without hindrance, alongside whom we remain mobilized," he said.

Although a ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, with Israel continuing to block the entry of aid shipments and shelter materials, including tents and mobile homes.

Israel launched its military campaign on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding over 171,000 others, and devastating civilian infrastructure.