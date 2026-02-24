UKRAINES ZELENSKYY SANCTIONS 29 RUSSIANS, 15 ENTITIES

 Contact Us
Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions 29 Russians, 15 entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on 29 Russians and 15 organizations, accusing them of supporting Russia’s “special military operation” and misappropriating cultural and historical assets from Crimea.

Published February 24,2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions Tuesday against 29 Russians and 15 legal entities.

Kyiv accused Russian historians and institutions in science and culture of supporting Russia's "special military operation," falsifying historical facts, and allegedly illegally removing cultural valuables from museums and nature reserves in Crimea.

Archives and historic societies were sanctioned, along with prominent Russian historians.

A decree, enabling the relevant decision by Ukraine's National and Defense Council was published on the presidential website.