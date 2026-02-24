'Promise of help does not end war'': NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday stressed the need for sustained and increased support to Ukraine, saying promises alone will not end the Moscow-Kyiv war, which is at its fourth anniversary.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte said the alliance gathered to mark "yet another terrible anniversary" of what he described as four years of "unforgiving war."

Rutte reiterated that NATO has stood with Ukraine since the start of the war and will continue to do so in the face of ongoing challenges.

"It is imperative that Ukraine continues to get the military, financial, and humanitarian aid it needs," stressing that such assistance is necessary for Kyiv to defend itself against Russian attacks and to hold the frontlines.

"This support is essential. Ukraine needs more. Because a promise of help does not end a war. Ukraine needs ammunition today and every day until the bloodshed stops," he said.

Despite what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's posturing, Rutte said Moscow "has failed to achieve its battlefield ambitions," adding that the Kremlin must demonstrate whether it is serious about pursuing peace.

"Their (Ukrainian) security is our security. There cannot be true peace in Europe without real peace in Ukraine," he stressed.

Rutte also highlighted the need for strong Ukrainian armed forces and credible security guarantees from partners, including Europe, Canada, and the US, once the fighting ends, to ensure that any eventual peace is durable.

Such guarantees, he said, would provide the stability needed for Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term prosperity.