Iran holds drill along southern shores amid rising tensions with US

The ground forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) held a large-scale drill along the country's southern coasts on Tuesday, as tensions with the United States continue to rise.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said the exercise was held to enhance "combat readiness" in view of threats.

According to the outlet, the drill showcased modern combat technologies and the implementation of new tactics designed to counter existing threats.

The training comes a week after the IRGC Navy conducted a massive drill in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions have risen dramatically following the deployment of US aircraft carriers and bombers to the Persian Gulf region in recent weeks. US President Donald Trump has warned that if ongoing nuclear negotiations fail to produce a deal, Washington will opt for a military option against Tehran.

The third round of indirect nuclear talks, mediated by Oman, is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, where Iran is expected to present a draft plan on its nuclear program to the American side.

During Tuesday's drill in southern Iran, Fars News Agency reported that micro-drones and loitering munitions were deployed.

Special forces from the IRGC Ground Force were also deployed in mock operations to prevent "enemy" forces from approaching the shoreline, using artillery fire with proximity-fused shells, shore-to-sea strikes to destroy designated targets, and heavy firepower, the agency said.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the IRGC Ground Force, said all forces carried out "pre-designed measures" across various sectors, including missile, artillery, drone, special forces, armored, and mechanized units.

In a separate drill on Thursday, Fars said the missile unit of the IRGC Ground Force tested new missile systems with varying ranges.

A missile system recently integrated into the IRGC Ground Force's arsenal was launched toward a designated target and subsequently struck another target at a separate location, the outlet said.

According to the report, citing IRGC commanders, the new missile systems are equipped with a different navigation system, offer pinpoint strike accuracy, and carry enhanced warheads capable of penetrating enemy columns and fortified positions.

Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Sefidchian, a senior IRGC commander, was quoted as saying that passive defense measures were also implemented in the field of electronic warfare.

War clouds continue to loom despite the ongoing nuclear negotiations, with Iran and the US expressing full readiness for any military confrontation.



