Türkiye sees digital sovereignty as inseparable from national security, says President Erdoğan

Türkiye sees digital sovereignty in the defense sector as an inseparable part of its national security, the nation's president said Tuesday, adding: "Türkiye now designs its own technology, produces its own software, and exports its products to the entire world."

Speaking at a ceremony for the Sancar, a new Turkish unmanned naval vehicle, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "The Sancar enhances our unmanned capabilities at sea, boosting our security, effectiveness, and surveillance capacity."

The Sancar was developed by Turkish defense firm Havelsan and shipyard Yonca for the needs of modern navies. It is the first unmanned naval vehicles Havelsan has developed using ADVENT ROTA (Network Supported Data Integrated Combat Management System) as the mission system.

During the ceremony, Havelsan's new facilities were also opened.

Erdoğan stressed that Havelsan's investments are a continuation of strategic moves that will enhance the comprehensive capacity and impact of the Turkish defense ecosystem.

When completed, Havelsan's complex will be Europe's largest production and integration facility for simulation technologies, he added.

Erdoğan said a country cannot talk about a secure future if its software is not national, as full independence cannot be considered separately from technological independence.

He added that Türkiye now applies a detection, diagnosis, and attack model using its local and national technology.