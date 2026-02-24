Cartel violence kills 55 across Mexico after El Mencho’s death

At least 55 people, including 25 security officers, are dead across Mexico after the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, triggering widespread retaliatory attacks.

According to Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar Garcia Harfuch, violence erupted in 16 states following the operation that killed El Mencho.

Harfuch said 25 security forces were killed in attacks by the cartel, while 30 cartel members were killed during security operations. He added that road blockades were carried out on 85 highways in 11 states, although traffic on major routes had largely returned to normal after authorities intervened.

The unrest disrupted travel and tourism in parts of western Mexico. In Guadalajara, one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 1,000 tourists were stranded while visiting the city's zoo. Authorities sent dozens of buses to help transport visitors and provide food.

Flights were canceled in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, and large public events were suspended, including a concert by US singer Kali Uchis.

The body of El Mencho was transferred under heavy security to a forensic facility in Mexico City.

In May 2016, the US State Department officially added El Mencho to its list of most-wanted fugitives, and he was sought by a court in the Western District of Texas on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

In August 2018, Mexico's Attorney General's Office offered around $1.5 million for information leading to his capture. In December 2024, the US offered a $15 million reward.

On Monday, Mexico's Attorney General's Office confirmed Oseguera's identity following forensic and DNA analysis of his body, according to Harfuch. "They have already identified and confirmed him," said Harfuch.

After news broke of Oseguera's death at the hands of Mexican forces, the country witnessed a violent backlash in several states.