Netanyahu says Israel faces ‘complex, difficult’ days amid Iran tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel is navigating "complex and very difficult" days, signaling growing concern over rising tensions with Iran and the prospect of a broader confrontation.



Speaking before the Knesset, Netanyahu said the country faces days that "touch the life of the nation," adding that uncertainty hangs over the coming period.



"No one knows what tomorrow holds," he said, calling for unity as Israel prepares for possible escalation with Iran.



Netanyahu warned that Tehran would face a "severe response" if it attacked Israel, saying Iran would make "the biggest mistake in its history" by doing so.



His remarks come as the United States has increased its military presence in the region, amid reports of a potential strike on Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programs.



Israeli media reported Monday evening that US refueling aircraft had landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.



Israel's Security Cabinet met Sunday for more than three hours to assess the risk of war with Iran.



Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials view the next round of US-Iran talks, scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, as a critical juncture.



On Sunday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi confirmed that fresh negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear file will take place in Geneva.



Oman previously facilitated discussions between the two sides, including a session in Geneva last week following earlier talks in Muscat on Feb. 6.