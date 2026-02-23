Egyptian president arrives in Saudi Arabia on ‘brotherly visit’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a "brotherly visit," according to an Egyptian presidency statement on Monday evening.

Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Sisi was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier, the Egyptian presidency said the visit comes as part of the two countries' "keenness to strengthen the historic fraternal relations that bind them, and to continue consultation and coordination on various regional and international issues of mutual concern."

The presidency did not announce the duration of the visit, which coincides with Saudi media reports about the imminent official launch of the Egypt-Saudi electricity interconnection project.





