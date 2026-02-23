Iran says committed to its obligations under nuclear nonproliferation treaty

Iran said Monday that it remains committed to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), describing the treaty as the "cornerstone of the global nonproliferation and disarmament."

Speaking at the Geneva Disarmament Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy is "inherent, non-negotiable, and internationally guaranteed" and cannot be suspended as a precondition for negotiations.

Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential deal, amid rising regional tensions and speculation of an imminent war.

Gharibabadi, a member of Iran's negotiating team, insisted that Tehran "neither possesses nuclear weapons, nor has it sought to acquire them, nor does it intend to do so in future"

He stressed the need for complete disarmament and the non-discriminatory implementation of the NPT, noting that Israel's nuclear arsenal remains the "main obstacle to achieving a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East."

The senior Iranian diplomat called for the resumption of what he described as "effective multilateralism, genuine disarmament, and unconditional respect for international law."

Gharibabadi said nuclear weapons remain the "greatest threat to humanity and civilization," adding that the reliance of some countries on these weapons in their security doctrines is in "clear contradiction with their international obligations and undermines the moral and legal foundations of the non-proliferation regime."

He also addressed the ongoing indirect nuclear diplomacy between Tehran and Washington under Omani mediation, describing it as "a new opportunity" to resolve disputes through dialogue.

"Any sustainable negotiation must be based on mutual respect, equal treatment, and the non-selective implementation of international rules," he remarked.

The deputy minister said Iran remains committed to diplomacy, and is prepared to "defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its people," and, if necessary, to exercise its "inherent right of legitimate defense in accordance with the UN Charter."

Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran's readiness to "cooperate with states to strengthen the international disarmament architecture and move toward a world free of nuclear weapons."

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States surrounding Tehran's nuclear program.

US officials have warned that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, with US envoy Steve Witkoff recently claiming that Iran's weapons-grade nuclear material is "just weeks away."

Iran, meanwhile, insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.





