Iran arrests 3 reformist politicians: Reports

Iranian security forces arrested the head of the Reform Front coalition and two other reformist politicians Sunday on allegations of acting against the constitution, local media reported.

Azar Mansouri was detained along with Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, the head of the coalition's political committee, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, a former deputy foreign minister.

The three are accused of "taking positions against the constitution" and "coordinating with enemy propaganda."

The Reform Front confirmed the detentions in a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform.

Mansouri was elected as the leader of the Reform Front in 2023 following the resignation of Behzad Nabavi due to his two-year term ending and old age.