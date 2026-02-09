Iran arrests 3 reformist politicians: Reports

 Contact Us
Iranian security forces have arrested Reform Front leader Azar Mansouri and two other reformist figures on charges of acting against the constitution and coordinating with “enemy propaganda,” local media reported. The Reform Front confirmed the detentions, marking a fresh crackdown on reformist politics.

MIDDLE EAST
Published February 09,2026
Iranian security forces arrested the head of the Reform Front coalition and two other reformist politicians Sunday on allegations of acting against the constitution, local media reported.

Azar Mansouri was detained along with Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, the head of the coalition's political committee, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, a former deputy foreign minister.

The three are accused of "taking positions against the constitution" and "coordinating with enemy propaganda."

The Reform Front confirmed the detentions in a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform.

Mansouri was elected as the leader of the Reform Front in 2023 following the resignation of Behzad Nabavi due to his two-year term ending and old age.