Bad Bunny joined by Lady Gaga in star-studded Super Bowl show

Bad Bunny was joined by pop superstar Lady Gaga in a vibrant Super Bowl half-time show performed almost entirely in Spanish.



The 31-year-old singer, also known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, shared the stage in Santa Clara, California, with a host of celebrities in a performance that celebrated his Puerto Rican heritage.



The show opened with Puerto Rican scenes of dominoes and sugar cane fields, set to his 2022 hit single "Titi Me Pregunto."



At various points, he was joined by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, who performed a salsa version of her Bruno Mars collaboration "Die with a Smile."



Other celebrity guest appearances included actress Jessica Alba, rapper Cardi B, and influencer Alix Earle.



The Latin American musician, who exploded onto the international scene last year with his sixth studio album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, recently made history at the Grammys as the first artist to win Album of the Year for a record sung entirely in Spanish.



At one point during the show, the stage transformed into an altar as a couple tied the knot while Bad Bunny performed behind them.



The 31-year-old scaled powerlines and waved the Puerto Rican flag during his performance of "Apagon," an apparent reference to the power outages his homeland suffered during Hurricane Maria.



Back-up dancers flanked the rapper, waving the flags of Latin American countries, as well as the United States and Canada.



As they marched behind him, the rapper recited the names of the nations while holding a football inscribed with the phrase "Together We Are America."



The performance ended with fireworks, a huge Puerto Rican flag and a Jumbotron emblazoned with the words: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."



Following the half-time show, US President Donald Trump called the performance "absolutely terrible."



In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!



"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.



"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This "Show" is just a "slap in the face" to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!



"There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD."



The main event of the American football season saw the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks collide in a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl.



Rock band Green Day performed the opening ceremony with popstar Charlie Puth tasked with singing the US national anthem.



Fresh off his major Grammys win, Bad Bunny also picked up the award for best global music performance for his hit track EoO and picked up best musica urbana album award for the fourth year in a row.



His latest 17-track record fuses several genres including reggaeton, pop, salsa and house along with traditional Puerto Rican music such as plena, in what can be described as a love letter to the Island.



Previous Super Bowl half-time show headliners include Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Rihanna, Coldplay and most recently Kendrick Lamar who have each performed a medley of their hit songs, often bringing out surprise guests to the stage.



