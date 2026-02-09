Hong Kong court sentences former media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison

A Hong Kong court sentenced former media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison Monday on charges of violating the National Security Act, state media reported.

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in December found Lai guilty on all three counts, including two charges of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A mitigation hearing for Lai's case began on Jan. 12 and concluded on Jan. 13.

The defendants in the national security case include Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all facing charges of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."

Lai was also facing a separate charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.

The trial officially began on Dec. 18, 2023 and has been presided over by three judges appointed under the national security law in Hong Kong.





