Israeli president arrives in Australia amid tight security

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Monday for an official state visit amid tight security and protest calls by pro-Palestine and human rights groups, local media reported.

Soon after his arrival, Herzog visited Bondi Beach, where he laid a wreath outside the pavilion in tribute to the 15 victims of a mass shooting that occurred during a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14, 2025, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The terrorist attack occurred when two gunmen opened fire.

Addressing the media, Herzog condemned the "spread of antisemitism as a global emergency."

Security in Sydney has been tightened, with road closures in place at several points and more than 3,000 police officers deployed.

Pro-Palestinian groups are planning protests across Australia on Monday afternoon against Herzog's visit.

A UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in the Gaza Strip found last year that Israel was committing genocide and said comments made by Herzog following the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, were evidence of genocidal intent.

Police have been negotiating with the protesters, asking them to alter their route outside a restricted zone through the heart of Sydney.

The protesters have denied the request and insist they will gather at Sydney Town Hall before marching to the New South Wales parliament.

The New South Wales state government declared Herzog's visit a major event, granting police extra powers to close designated areas and order people to move on.

The Palestine Action Group has launched a Supreme Court challenge against the declaration, arguing the powers are excessive, unjustified, and unlawful. The hearing is still underway.

"Instead of defending human rights, the NSW government is using emergency-style powers to shield a visiting head of state from public scrutiny and accountability," the group's spokesman Josh Lees said.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Jewish Council of Australia launched a major advertising campaign in major Australian newspapers on Monday, expressing opposition to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's official visit.

The council published an open letter signed by over 1,000 Jewish Australian academics, legal professionals, artists, and community leaders, urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to withdraw his invitation.

Other Jewish groups welcomed Herzog's visit. Alex Ryvchin, Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive, said it would lift the spirits of the Jewish community.





