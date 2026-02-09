TÜRKIYES POPULATION IN 2025 EXCEEDS 86M

Türkiye's population in 2025 grew by 427,224 from a year earlier to 86.09 million, according to official data.

The male population was 43.06 million or 50.02% of the total, while women made up 49.98% or 43.03 million last year, statistical authority TurkStat said on Monday.

The annual population growth rate rose to five per thousand in 2025, up from 3.4 per thousand in 2024.

TurkStat said: "Proportion of population residing in province and district centers, which was 93.4% in 2024, became 93.6% in 2025.

"Besides, proportion of population living in towns and villages decreased to 6.4% from 6.6%."

Istanbul, Türkiye's commercial capital, was the largest city by population with 15.75 million people, adding 52,451 people compared to the year prior.

It was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.9 million, the Aegean city of Izmir with 4.5 million, the industrial hub of Bursa at 3.26 million, and the Mediterranean resort of Antalya with 2.77 million.

The median age of the population in Türkiye increased to 34.9 in 2025 from 34.4 in 2024.

Total age dependency ratio, which indicates the total number of children and elderly people per person of working age, fell to 46% last year, down 0.1 percentage points.



