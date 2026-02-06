Israeli violations continue in Gaza despite start of 2nd phase of ceasefire

Israeli forces have continued violating the Gaza ceasefire since the start of its second phase in mid-January, killing and wounding Palestinians despite the agreement's transition to a new stage.

Since the start of the second phase of the ceasefire on Jan. 15, at least 125 Palestinians have been killed and 272 others wounded, Anadolu documented based on official data.

Israeli forces have since then carried out at least 276 violations, including shooting incidents targeting civilians, military vehicle incursions into residential areas, bombardment and targeting operations, and demolitions of homes and buildings.

On Thursday alone, 27 Palestinians were killed and 18 others wounded, with victims taken to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces intensified airstrikes across several areas of Gaza over the past 48 hours, claiming the attacks responded to injuries sustained by one of its soldiers.

Alongside daily attacks, Israel has blocked the entry of agreed-upon quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, and shelter materials into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live, including roughly 1.5 million displaced people facing catastrophic conditions.

Gaza's Government Media Office said civilians accounted for the vast majority of casualties recorded during the second phase, including children, women, and elderly people.

Hamas has repeatedly called on mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to halt the ongoing attacks and enforce the ceasefire.

Washington announced in mid-January the launch of the second phase of the agreement after delays, saying the plan includes further Israeli troop withdrawals, transitional governance arrangements for Gaza, and the start of reconstruction efforts.

The ceasefire ended an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023 and lasted two years, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.