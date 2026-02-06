US, Iran delegations start talks in Oman focusing on nuclear issue

US and Iranian delegations on Friday started Oman-mediated indirect talks focusing on the nuclear issue, Iran's state broadcaster said.

The meeting is taking place in the Omani capital Muscat.

The talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by US President Donald Trump.

Iran is represented by a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to IRNA, he is accompanied by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Foreign Ministry deputy for political affairs; Esmaeil Baghaei, ministry spokesperson; Hamid Ghanbari, ministry deputy for economic affairs; and other Iranian diplomats.

According to the US officials, Steve Witkoff, the US president's special envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial aide, are representing the United States in the talks.



