 Contact Us
News World US, Iran delegations start talks in Oman focusing on nuclear issue

US, Iran delegations start talks in Oman focusing on nuclear issue

US and Iranian delegations began Oman-mediated indirect talks on Friday in Muscat, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program. Iran is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US is represented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 06,2026
Subscribe
US, IRAN DELEGATIONS START TALKS IN OMAN FOCUSING ON NUCLEAR ISSUE

US and Iranian delegations on Friday started Oman-mediated indirect talks focusing on the nuclear issue, Iran's state broadcaster said.

The meeting is taking place in the Omani capital Muscat.

The talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by US President Donald Trump.

Iran is represented by a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to IRNA, he is accompanied by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Foreign Ministry deputy for political affairs; Esmaeil Baghaei, ministry spokesperson; Hamid Ghanbari, ministry deputy for economic affairs; and other Iranian diplomats.

According to the US officials, Steve Witkoff, the US president's special envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and unofficial aide, are representing the United States in the talks.