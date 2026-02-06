Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss regional issues

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed on Friday regional issues, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers held a phone call, according to the sources.

Türkiye and Qatar, along with Egypt, have played a major role in reaching the October ceasefire in Gaza.

Both nations are part of the Board of Peace, a US President Donald Trump-led international initiative originally conceived to oversee Gaza's reconstruction after Israel's nearly two-year war, which resulted in the killing of more than 71,000 Palestinians while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.