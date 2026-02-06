Syrian Defense Ministry delegation heads to Hasakah to discuss integration of SDF members

A delegation from Syria's Defense Ministry on Friday headed to the northeastern city of Hasakah to discuss mechanisms for integrating members of the terrorist organization YPG/SDF into the military institution, in line with a comprehensive agreement reached in late January.

According to the SANA news agency, the ministry's Media and Communications Directorate said the delegation would hold talks in Hasakah on procedures related to the integration process.

Damascus announced a comprehensive ceasefire and phased integration agreement between the government and the SDF last month.

Under the agreement, the two sides committed to an immediate ceasefire and a phased process to integrate military and administrative structures.

The deal also provides for the withdrawal of forces from contact lines and the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria as part of broader efforts to restore stability.

The agreement further aims to unify Syrian territory, enforce state authority, and advance full institutional integration through coordination and joint efforts to rebuild the country.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the SDF signed an earlier ceasefire and integration deal, but Damascus has since accused the SDF group of repeated and "serious" violations.

The latest agreement followed a military operation by the Syrian Army that reclaimed large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated breaches by the SDF of previous understandings.