Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in northern Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in northern Gaza on Friday, marking another violation of a ceasefire deal in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, a medical source said.

The source said the victim lost his life when Israeli forces opened fire northwest of Beit Lahia town.

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire deal despite a January announcement by the US administration that the second phase of the agreement had begun. That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the United Nations estimates will cost about 70 billion dollars.

The ceasefire halted an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023 and lasted more than a year, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.





