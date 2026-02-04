Iran says talks with US planned in the coming days

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that preparations are underway to hold talks with the US in the coming days, with consultations ongoing to finalize the venue.

Speaking to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the talks are being planned based on President Masoud Pezeshkian's directive.

"Planning has been made to hold the talks in the next few days, and consultations are underway to determine the location of the talks, which will be announced as soon as they are finalized," Baghaei said.

He expressed gratitude to friendly countries that have worked with "concern and goodwill" to help pave the way for a diplomatic process.

Baghaei said the timing and venue of the talks should not become a subject of media speculation, stressing that several regional countries have offered to host the negotiations.

"In principle, the location and time of the talks are not a complicated issue and should not be a tool for media games," he said. "Türkiye, Oman and some other countries in the region have expressed their readiness to host the talks, which is very valuable to us."