Trump says 50M barrels of Venezuelan oil are en route to Houston

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Venezuela's leadership are "getting along very well" and that roughly 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil are en route to Houston, Texas.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether he planned to work with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to combat "terrorist organizations" in Venezuela, Trump said: "Well, they want me to do that, and we will."

"We're getting along very well in Venezuela with the leadership. We took in 50 million barrels of oil. It's right now heading to Houston, and we're getting along very well with them," he added.

Trump also said his meeting earlier in the day with Petro at the White House was "very good," adding: "We got along very well."