Trump signs bill to end partial government shutdown

US President Donald Trump signed a bill Tuesday to reopen the government, which was partially shut down on Saturday.

"I'm thrilled to sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act to immediately reopen the federal government and fund the vast majority of operations through the rest of the fiscal year," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Earlier, the House of Representatives passed a package that includes five long-term appropriations bills while extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for almost two weeks to allow negotiations on immigration enforcement.

The measure drew opposition from most Democrats, who expressed anger over the deadly shootings last month of two US citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trump said the bill was "a great victory" for the American people.

"Instead of a bloated and wasteful omnibus monstrosity full of special interest handouts, we've succeeded in passing a fiscally responsible package that actually cuts wasteful federal spending while supporting critical programs for the safety, security and prosperity of the American people," he said.

The bill provides funding for multiple federal agencies through September while giving the DHS just 10 additional days of funding to push for changes in Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

If lawmakers fail to agree on funding for the DHS, with Democrats pushing for changes to the administration's immigration enforcement policies, another partial shutdown could happen later this month.