Kuwait emir reshuffles Cabinet, replacing 7 ministers

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah ordered a Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday affecting seven ministerial portfolios, including the foreign affairs post, the official news agency KUNA reported.

Under a decree issued by the emir, Omar Saud Abdulaziz al-Omar was reassigned as minister of state for communications and information technology. He had previously served as minister of commerce and industry and minister of state for communications since May 12, 2024.

The reshuffle also named Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah as foreign minister, Osama Boudi as minister of commerce and industry, Reem al-Fulaij as minister of state for development and sustainability, and Tariq al-Jalahma as minister of state for youth and sports.

Abdulaziz al-Marzouq was appointed minister of state for economic affairs and investment, Abdullah Bouftain as minister of information and culture, and Yaqoub al-Rifai as finance minister.

The current government, led by Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, was formed in May 2024 and is the second Cabinet under Sheikh Mishal, who assumed power in December 2023.

Kuwait's Cabinet comprises 13 ministers and was appointed two days after the emir dissolved the National Assembly and suspended certain constitutional articles for four years, citing prolonged political deadlock.

Kuwait has a long history of political standoffs between the government and parliament, often resulting in Cabinet resignations and repeated dissolutions of the legislature.



























