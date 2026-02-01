2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed, and two others injured on Sunday as Israel mounted new attacks in the Gaza Strip in violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, a medical source said.

The attacks came after two days of deadly escalation in which Israel killed 37 Palestinians in strikes on shelters, tents housing displaced people, a police center, and residential apartments.

The source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza told Anadolu that one Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in an Israeli strike in the Wadi Gaza area.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted a civilian gathering north of Wadi Gaza with at least one missile. The area had been previously evacuated by the Israeli army under the ceasefire agreement.

A second Palestinian was killed in Israeli artillery shelling of al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, the medical source said.

In a separate incident, witnesses said the Israeli army carried out demolition operations within areas of its deployment and control northeast of Gaza City, coinciding with heavy gunfire from military vehicles and cranes.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire west of Rafah city and east of the Bureij refugee camp in areas under army control, while Israeli naval forces fired toward the sea off the northern Gaza coast.

According to Gaza's media office, the Israeli army has killed about 524 Palestinians and wounded 1,405 others since Oct. 11, 2025.

The agreement ended a two-year Israeli war that killed nearly 71,800 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,400. The assault has destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



















