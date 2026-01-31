Israeli forces detain 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained three Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank, media reports said Friday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli soldiers stormed homes and carried out searches in the town of Azzun, in eastern Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

Soldiers damaged household property and detained two young Palestinians during the raids.

Israeli forces detained another young Palestinian in the town of Silwad in eastern Ramallah, according to the report.

In the nearby town of Kafr Malik, soldiers carried out a raid and checked the identity cards of residents in the streets.

In Tuqu, in southeastern Bethlehem, fighting reportedly broke out between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians.

Israeli forces raided the town and were deployed in its center, using tear gas and sound bombs. No injuries were reported.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers who have seized Palestinian land, attacked agricultural fields belonging to Palestinians in the al-Masudiya area of the town of Burqa, near Nablus.

The attacks resulted in damage to crops, while fences surrounding the farmland were also stolen.

Since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, arrests, raids and attacks against Palestinians have intensified in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In the nearly two-year period, at least 1,110 Palestinians have been killed, more than 11,500 injured and over 21,000 detained in the West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.