Former Iraqi premier seeks ‘balanced political, economic, security’

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki said he is looking to establish "balanced political, economic, and security" relations with all regional countries and major powers, stressing respect for national sovereignty and democratic choice, reported the Iraqi news agency INA Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, al-Maliki said Iraq's political and democratic life was established "after a violent birth and great sacrifices," leading to the consolidation of democratic values and the peaceful transfer of power at both federal and provincial levels.

Successive elections have shown that Iraqis and state institutions have embraced democracy, freedom, and political partnership, he said, adding: "We will not abandon this achievement, nor will we compromise the Iraqi people's right to choose those they trust and see as competent to lead the next stage."

Al-Maliki stressed respect for Iraq's independent national decision-making, saying: "We respect our national will and our independent decision, and we expect others to respect this decision as we respect their will in managing their own affairs."

He added that forming Iraq's government and choosing its leadership is a sovereign matter, saying Iraq seeks to build "balanced political, economic, and security relations with all regional countries and major powers, especially those that have cooperated with us and those that will cooperate with us in the future, based on partnership and shared interests, away from any interference."

Al-Maliki said respect for Iraq's democratic process and the people's right to choose their political system and leadership through constitutional institutions remains a firm principle, adding that Iraq "will not retreat from it."

On Jan. 24, Iraq's Coordination Framework announced the nomination of Nouri al-Maliki for the post of prime minister, saying the decision was made by a majority vote.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump called on Iraq to refrain from appointing al-Maliki as prime minister. Al-Maliki rejected the call, describing it as "blatant interference" in Iraq's internal affairs and reaffirming his candidacy.