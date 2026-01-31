4 killed, several injured in explosions in southern, southwestern Iran

At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate explosions in southern and southwestern Iran, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Ahvaz Municipality Fire Department and Safety Services said the blast occurred at a four-unit residential complex in the Kianshahr neighborhood of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, killing four people.

The official said the explosion was caused by a leak in the city's gas network.

Separately, an unknown substance exploded in an eight-story building located in an alley off Moallem Boulevard in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, according to the Fars news agency.

According to preliminary information, around 10 people were likely injured in the explosion, with no deaths reported so far.

More than 10 vehicles parked near the building were also damaged to varying degrees.



