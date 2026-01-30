Iran says diplomacy requires US to drop threats

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said diplomatic efforts with the United States can only succeed if Washington abandons threats and war-provoking actions in the region, stressing that dialogue requires goodwill and mutual trust.

The remarks came during a phone call on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement issued by Iran's presidency.

During the call, Pezeshkian underlined the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy, engagement, and dialogue, while avoiding any provocative or escalation-driven actions.

He said the formation of effective, dialogue-based diplomatic processes depends on creating an atmosphere of mutual confidence, adding that the success of any diplomatic initiative requires proof of goodwill by the relevant parties and the abandonment of threatening and war-inciting behavior.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's commitment to what he described as "dignified diplomacy" within the framework of international law, saying Tehran's approach is based on dialogue, mutual respect, rejection of threat and force, and a win-win logic.

The remarks come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's statements that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."





