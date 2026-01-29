Iran accuses EU of ‘fanning flames’ after IRGC terror designation

Iran on Thursday accused the European Union of "fanning the flames" of regional tensions after the bloc's foreign ministers agreed to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said several countries are currently working to prevent the outbreak of an all-out war in the region, adding that none of them are European.

"Europe is instead busy fanning the flames," Araghchi said in a post on US social media company X, criticizing the bloc for what he described as following Washington's lead and making a "major strategic mistake" by targeting Iran's national military force.

He said the move reflected "blatant hypocrisy," accusing European governments of taking no action in response to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza while rushing to claim they are defending human rights in Iran.

Araghchi also warned that Europe itself would be heavily affected by any wider regional conflict, citing the potential impact of surging energy prices and broader economic consequences.

"The EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests," he said, adding that Europeans "deserve better than what their governments have to offer."

His remarks came after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that EU member states had reached a political agreement to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

"Repression cannot go unanswered," Kallas said on X, adding that EU foreign ministers had taken a "decisive step" against what she described as "a regime that kills its own people."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the move, saying the designation was "long overdue" and that the term "terrorist" was appropriate for a regime that crushes protests "in blood."

The remarks come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's statements that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."